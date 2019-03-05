



The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a suit by the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant Segun Abraham against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Abraham is challenging the emergence of Akeredolu as the APC flag bearer for the 2016 governorship poll.

He had approached the court to be declared the winner of September 3, 2016, APC primary and subsequently sworn in to replace Akeredolu as governor.

The court explained that Abraham approached the court 28 days after the primary election he was challenging instead of the stipulated 14 days.