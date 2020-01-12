<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Supreme Court has announced that it would deliver judgment on the petitions against the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha, as the governor of Imo state by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday.

While members of the Peoples Democratic Party are upbeat that the supreme court would uphold Ihedioha’s victory, members of the All Progressives Congress and All Progressives Grand Alliance are hopeful that the judgment would go in their favour.

The director of Imo Orientation Agency, Martin Opara, told newsmen that there was no cause for alarm, expressing optimism that the apex court would uphold the governor’s election.





He said that the declaration of Ihedioha as governor was in tandem with the electoral act as against the position of the petitioners.

Opara said “there is no cause for the alarm. The governor will win at the supreme court as he won at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal respectively. This is a governor that was voted by the majority of our people.”

But the APC chairman in the state, Daniel Nwafor, said that he was hopeful that the judgment would go in favour of his party.