The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

In a lead judgement on Friday in Abuja, the court affirmed Ugwuanyi’s victory and dismissed the appeal filed by Senator Abyogu Eze challenging the election for lacking in merit.

The apex court also awarded cost against the lawmaker on the grounds that the issues he raised have severally been decided on and there was no need for him to bring them up again.

The judgment was unanimously supported by judges in the panel.