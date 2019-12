The Director Human Resource Management Department of the National Youths Service Scheme, NYSC, National Headquarters, Abuja, Alhaji Salawu Abdulrazak Abdulsalam, on Sunday in Katsina, charged corps members of 2019 Batch C Stream II serving in the state Katsina to be security conscious where ever they find themselves so as not to fall victims of unpleasant situations that might endanger their lives.