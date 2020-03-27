<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application of the All Progressives Congress seeking to review the judgement on Zamfara governorship election.

The apex court said the application was a gross abuse of court, frivolous and grossly vexatious.

It awarded N2 million cost against the APC to be paid to the respondents.





The apex court had in an earlier judgement nullified the victory of the APC in the Zamfara governorship, national and state assemblies elections for not conducting a valid primary.

It ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue the certificate of return to the candidate of the political party with the next highest vote in the election.

Consequently, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Muhammad Matawalle, was sworn in as governor.