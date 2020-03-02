<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





For the second time, the Supreme Court has adjourned hearing in the application by the former Governor of Imo State, Honourable Emeka Ihedioha, seeking a reversal of his sack by the apex court early this year.

The adjournment was sequel to a request by lead counsel to Ihedioha, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, for time to study a process served on him this morning inside the court.

Ihedioha in the application filed on February 6 is asking the apex court to set aside the judgment sacking him as governor on the grounds that the judgment was a nullity on the grounds that it was procured by fraud.

However when the matter was called on February 18, Ihedioha’s lawyer, Chief Agabi SAN, had asked for a short adjournment to enable him respond to the process of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who are first and second respondents in the case.





His request was accordingly granted and the seven member panel of Justices of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, adjourned hearing to today, March 2, 2020.

However, when the matter was called, Chief Agabi SAN, informed the court that he was only served this morning inside the court with the reply of the respondents and will need to look at the documents in order to respond accordingly.

Although, counsel to the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Mr Damian Dodo SAN and that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Tanimu Inuwa, SAN, had indicated their readiness to proceed with the hearing, presiding Justice of the seven member panel, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad however adjourned the matter till Tuesday as requested by the applicants.