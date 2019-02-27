



Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari in Niger have described his victory at the polls as a right step towards the continued development of the country.

The supporters made their submission in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday after the declaration of Buhari as the winner of the Presidential election held on Saturday.

Buhari won with 15,191,847 votes in 19 states, to defeat other 72 candidates including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 11,255,978 votes in 17 states and the FCT.

Buhari also captured all the 25 local government areas in Niger with 612,371 votes while Atiku scored 218,052 votes.

Hon. Umar Bago (APC Niger) described Buhari’s re-election as a continuity of more people-oriented projects that would enhance the well-being of Nigerians.

Bago, representing Chanchaga federal constituency, added that it would also provide massive infrastructure for uplifting the living standards of Nigerians.

“We expect more dams to be constructed to support all-year farming system for massive food production.

“Mr President had kept his promises to Nigerians in the areas of security, fighting corruption and rebuilding the economy,” he said.

Alhaji Ubale Mafara, North Central Coordinator, Buhari Support Organization (BSO), said that the re-election of Buhari guarantee peace, progress and political development.

He said that the APC remained a strong party committed to offering hope for Nigerians through democratic governance.

”I congratulate eligible Nigeria electorate for coming out to re-elect President Buhari for the second term to move to the next level,” he said.

Mafara described the victory of Buhari as a blessing and hope that Nigeria would get better for the masses.

He called on the President to sustain the ongoing fight against corruption and ensure diligent prosecution of all those found wanting.

Alhaji Muazu Bawa, an APC chieftain in Niger, said that the President’s re-election would meet the expectations of the governed.

Bawa, said that the ongoing massive reconstruction of federal roads, rail lines, and other capital projects across the country would be completed for the common good of the governed.

He urged the electorate to come out en masse to come out and massively vote for the party candidates in the coming governorship and state Assembly elections.