<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Voters at Sarari Community School, Kofar Mazugal, Kano State have disagreed over claims of voter intimidation.

A resident of the area who gave his name as Sadiq Maigaimu alleged that supporters of the opposition were being denied access to the polling area by miscreants working for other politicians.

He said, “What is happening here is not an election, they are intimidating supporters of the PDP. This is a community where everyone knows everyone, the thugs know Abba’s supporters, they make sure they don’t even get to the polling area and the policemen sent here are not many.”

In response, another resident, Mallam Hamisu Usman said the claims were untrue.

Usman said, “I just voted and I am not aware of anyone who was prevented from doing so if the person has a permanent voter card.

“There are people, who don’t have PVCs and they want to vote, you know that is not possible.”

Meanwhile, voting is going on peacefully at Masaka Polling Unit, Kofar Mazugal, where prospective voters were seen standing in orderly queues waiting for their turn to cast their votes.