



Sokoto State chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it will not accept anything short of free, fair and credible polls in tomorrow’s supplementary poll in the state.

Speaking during an emergency press conference in Sokoto on Friday, its state chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma alleged that All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts and serving governors on the platform of the opposition from other states were in Sokoto to work for their governorship candidate and the party.

“This is unacceptable and INEC must be neutral by upholding honesty in defence of its integrity as an independent umpire.

“We are also aware that Mrs. Amina Zakari is in town. We are not against her coming if she is here to do the right thing. Otherwise, we will not take it.”

Milgoma however said the party and its supporters were not also comfortable with the security arrangement, accusing them of seeming partisan.

“We are calling on security agencies to discharge their duties with all honesty by ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for voters to exercise their franchise.

“The people of Sokoto state are set to reelect our candidate (Tambuwal) by democratic means.

“No intimidation, threat or the like can change their choice of Tambuwal.

“Our votes will be defended to ensure that whoever wins in a free, fair and transparent contest should be given and we will follow him,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a related outcry, the Nigerian Youth Coalition Against Electoral Violence (NYCAEV) northwest zone alleged massive deployment of security operatives to the state despite peaceful atmosphere.

“This calls for concern as it is worrisome. The state has been taken over by combined forces of military, police and other security agents.

“We have uncovered invitation and presence of APC governors and hired thugs camped in hotels in Sokoto to perpetrate acts that would force victory to them.

“This is a threat to peaceful and credible rerun elections in Sokoto and Kano states respectively,” the coalition stated.