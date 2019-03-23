<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Reports across the 15 local government areas of Bauchi where supplementary elections are being conducted indicate hitch-free exercise, with impressive turnout of voters, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

Checks across some of the polling units in Bogoro, Alkaleri, Darazo, Toro, Dass and Ningi indicated that turnout of the women was more than that of men.

At Mallargiji polling unit in Bogoro, a Presiding Officer, Mr Dapirep Panmunjom, told NAN that proceedings were smooth and that the conduct of voters was impressive.

An election observer, Mr Umar Babaji, commended voters and party agents for their orderly conduct.

He said that in spite of the massive turnout, the exercise was being conducted peacefully without hitches.

The same atmosphere prevailed in polling units visited by NAN, which security were beefed up with police and NSCDC personnel.

The rerun is taking place in 36 polling units spread across 15 local government areas in the state.

The local government areas are Alkaleri, Bogoro, Darazo, Dass, Gamawa, Ganjuwa, Itas-Gadau, Jama’are, Katagum, Kirfi, Misau, Ningi, Shira, Toro and Giade.

The outcome of the supplementary election and that of Tafawa Balewa Local Government, which collation had to be suspended on the orders of a Federal High Court, are required to determine the winner of the governorship election in the state.