



The Federal Government has ordered the closure of land borders in Adamawa, Benue, and Sokoto states towards Saturday’s supplementary poll in some states.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the disclosure in a statement signed by Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the closure of the borders is with effect from Friday noon to Sunday noon.

He said the aim is to restrict movements across the borders of the affected states during the election.

“The public is to take note and ensure compliance,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed March 23 for supplementary elections in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau and Sokoto states because governorship election in those states were declared inconclusive.