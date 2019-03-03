



Supplementary elections will hold in one senatorial district and three federal constituencies in Imo State on March 9.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Supplementary elections will take place in Imo North Senatorial district, Orsu/Orlu/Oru East, Okigwe South and Okigwe North federal constituencies.

The commission had declared elections inconclusive in the affected areas after violence, snatching of electoral materials and mutilation of figures marred the exercise.

This was even as political thugs set ablaze INEC’s office in Imo North senatorial district, heightening tension in the area.

The INEC spokesperson in the state, Emmanuella Opara, said that the commission was ready to complete elections in the affected areas.

She said that the supplementary elections would hold alongside governorship and state assembly elections which hold this weekend.