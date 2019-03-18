



Kano concerned citizens initiative (KCCI), on Monday in Kano declared that the group of elders will not fold its arms and allow anyone’s vaulting ambitions to plunged the state into chaos.

Chairman of the group, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, alongside eminent members of the group made this statement while speaking to newsmen over recent happenings in the political circle of the state.

He said the elders will do everything possible to protect and prevent Kano and would not allow the state to burn on account of ambition of an individual.

Tofa who was one time presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention, (NRC) noted that KCCI is disturbed, anxious, concerned and troubled by the seeming discord and agitation manifesting in Kano since the collation of the March 9th election results which culminated in INEC declaring it inconclusive.

He called on political leaders to desist from making unguarded utterances capable of inflaming passion, which could trigger violence.

“That it is incumbent upon political leaders to strictly obey the rules of engagement and the law by admonishing their members, operatives and followers to be mindful of the full wrath of the law this time around adding that open monitory and other unlawful inducements must never be condoned during the rerun elections.”

Tofa, however, charged security personnel to remain alert from now until the formal declaration of the rerun election results and after.

He also urged them to provide sufficient personnel to be detailed and posted to each of the polling units scattered over the 88 registration areas (wards) in the 30 affected local government areas of the state.

“Security operatives must be seen to be upright and above board and completely nonpartisan. They have done well during the previous elections but the rerun exercise may yet prove to be more arduous and daunting.”

“It also becomes imperative to take such security measures as would prevent people from neighboring states, who are non-residents of the state from coming in to partake in the March 23re rerun elections to forestall unnecessary tension or violence”