



Mr Taiwo Lakunu, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police on electoral duty in Plateau, has said that there would be total restriction of movement in the state during the supplementary election scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 23.

Lakunu, who is in the state to supervise the supplementary election, made this known during a lecture for Police personnel ahead of the election in some parts of the state.

While commending the Police for the success achieved in the last election, the DIG said that no stone would be left unturned toward ensuring adequate peace and security throughout the exercise.

He said that adequate preparations had been made to take care of flashpoints, adding that no form of thuggery would be tolerated.

“We are not going to allow ballot boxes to be snatched; we will not allow card readers to be snatched. We are ready to deal with every electoral misdeed,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, had commended the men of the force for being outstanding during the last election, and called on them to do more during the supplementary polls.