Sunday Dare, executive commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has praised the method used in picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun.

Isiaka Oyetola on Friday won the APC primary in Osun through direct primary, which allows every card-carrying member of the party in the state to vote.

Dare said the introduction of the direct method of electing candidates has further demonstrated the APC’s love for participatory democracy.

He said all those who contested the primary alongside Oyetola were equally qualified, adding that Osun is on the right track.

Dare said: “I am happy with the outcome of the Osun APC primaries. It has further strengthened my belief in democracy and APC as a party.

“It allows everybody to test their political strength. Also, party members are no longer at the mercy of the delegates. With this system, elected political office holders will be accountable to the people, especially party members as they know they will pass through them in their bid to seek re-election.

“While I congratulate the winner, I want to salute his co-contenders. They have, indeed, shown uncommon maturity. However, it is not yet over. There is no vanquished. The winner should make efforts to reach out to others in order to position the party for victory at the September 22nd, 2018 governorship poll.

“Commendations must also be extended to Governor Rauf Aregbesola for the rare leadership he has provided since he was inaugurated almost 8 years ago. That close to 17 people signified interest to succeed him is a confirmation of the fact that he has raised the bar of governance.”