Suleiman Abba, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), has described himself as not a new comer in politics saying he is not new in politics.

Abba, who is contesting for the Jigawa Central senatorial seat, made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

He urged the people of the senatorial district to give him the mandate during the forthcoming general elections in 2019 to represent them in the Senate.

“I am not new in politics, I want to use the experiences I got in life to bear with what I can do for my people, the people and the entire state.

“I learnt politics from my late grandfather, Malam Nagwaram, who was in the progressive with the late Malam Aminu Kano.

“Their party then was the Northern Element Peoples Union (NEPU) which later metamorphosed to Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

“I used to follow my grandfather to political rallies and campaigns, I listened to his lecture, I found politics so interesting.”

“My grandfather together with Malam Aminu fought for the emancipation of the down trodden, they fought against cheating and corruption and they had respect for human dignity.

“I went to University of Jos in 1981 from Gwaram in the old Kano State, I translated what I learnt from my father while in the University, I contested for Secretary General of the Students Union Government and I won.

“The union was very powerful then; we were the shakers and movers of the students at the campus that used k. It k to fight for the good of the students from the University Authority and the Government, so how can somebody say I am new in politics.”

“I still want to remind people that as a former IGP, I know a lot about politics, we were people that engage in the interviews and clearing of people before they contest elections.”

“I have also done a lot in ensuring security and credible elections that brought the present administration in the country to power without any rancor or chaos. Neophyte.

“My experience as a Police Officer speaks volumes; so, I will be able to represent my constituency and Jigawa effectively and efficiently if I am given the mandate.

“I will never betray the confidence reposed in me by my people. I will sacrifice my resources for the wellbeing of the people.

“As a lawyer and aspirant on the platform of the APC, I am not satisfied with the present senators representing the state, that is why I am presenting myself to be elected as senator for effective representation and sustainable progress that will impact positively on the lives of the people,” he said.