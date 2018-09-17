Sule Lamido, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says Nigerians are living in fear.

Lamido said this on Monday when he met with the Southern and Middle Belt Forum in Abuja.

The former Jigawa governor is the fourth aspirant to meet with the elders after former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Attahiru Bafarawa, former Sokoto governor, and Sina Fagbenro of KOWA Party.

Lamido said his aspiration is borne out of “pure” commitment to the people.

“My aspiration is out of pure commitment and if I get elected, my assignment will be how do we restore trust among Nigerians and then how do we restore security,” he said.

“Because, the truth of the matter is that our people are living in fear with the menace of Boko Haram, kidnapping and Nigeria needs the right leadership and that I will do with your support and cooperation. That is why I say I feel very emotional because I don’t see why should be here by this time.”

On his part, John Nwodo, president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said the country is at a cross roads and it is only leadership could make things better.

Nwodo said their questions to Lamido was in a bid to have a better understanding of his policies.

“We believe that our country is at a cross road where leadership is critical to turn it around. We are reluctant to endorse a presidential candidate without giving him the opportunity to speak with us,” he said.

“The views that we represent are very obvious to you, we are irredeemable committed to restructuring of the federation of Nigeria knowing fully well that our present structure is a great hindrance to the development economically of our country and unity and economic growth is so critical now.

“Our questions to you are attempt for us to have a deep understanding of your policies and be able to say that this is what Sule Lamido represents.”

The forum comprises of leaders of Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Middle Belt Forum among others.