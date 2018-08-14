A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sule Lamido, on Tuesday declared that on no account should the name of the party be changed to satisfy those that want to defect to it.

Lamido, who made the declaration while addressing proposed delegates to next month’s national convention of the party, said anyone not satisfied with the present name could leave the party.

Several members and parties in the coalition that recently teamed up with the PDP to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress had demanded a change of name and logo of the party.

“The PDP remains the only party with well-defined ideology. Between 1999 and now, all the other political parties have changed their names in the quest to wrestle power from the PDP.

“Only the PDP has retained its name,” Lamido boasted.