A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has described Nigeria as a sick nation that needs to be salvaged by concerned Nigerians.

Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State, said this Monday while speaking to newsmen in Abuja at the end of a consultative meeting he had with South and Middle Belt Leaders.

He also canvassed for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by the National Assembly over several constitutional infractions committed by him.

Lamido stated emphatically that “what is happening now is because this country is sick, we are looking for justice. We want a Nigeria where everybody will feel a sense of belonging, not nepotism anymore”.

He said he had fruitful discussions with the elder statesmen who, according to him, are in their 80s and 90s but are committed to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

His words “For these great Nigerians that have no interest yet they felt so concerned…It means this country is sick”.

The aspirant also gave President Buhari administration a knock saying culture of governance had deteriorated under him.

“Like you all know, the culture of governance is deteriorating because of absence of justice which should be the anchor of governance but it is not in Nigeria anymore.

“That is why you are seeing all these kidnappings, Boko Haram, killings in Taraba, Adamawa, Zamfara, Sokoto and all over Nigeria”.

He added that “this country is not being run under law and order, there is nothing like justice in Nigeria, therefore, Nigerians feel that this country is not good anymore.

“One single person has held this country hostage. These people (that’s the forum) all believe in Nigeria, they have worked for Nigeria”.

Lamido also accused Buhari of trying to rubbish the contributions of the founding fathers of Nigeria.

His words: “this government is trying to bury the contributions of our founding fathers, integrity and honesty are not new in our vocabulary.

“Before Buhari there was integrity, there was Tafawa Balewa, Obafemi Awolowo, Aminu Kano, Azikiwe, these are people of honour and integrity. He has never for once paid tributes to our founding fathers.”

He therefore said these identified wrong doings on the part of President Buhari was enough ground to get him impeached by the National Assembly.

“So, more than anything you see we are going through a period of injustice. In other climes he would have been impeached”.

Speaking earlier while welcoming Lamido to the Forum, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, said the interface with all the presidential aspirants will enable the leaders to know what the aspirants have in stock for Nigerians “on the issue of restructuring and the economy.”

He said formal invitation letters were extended to all aspirants including President Buhari to appear before the leaders on a date convenient for them.

Nwodo said after listening to all the aspirants “we will now come up with a position on who to support for the presidential election”.

The interactive session which took place at the Asokoro, Abuja residence of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, is part of the consultative meetings initiated by the Forum for all presidential aspirants ahead of the 2019 general elections in the country.

The leaders at the Monday’s interactive session with Lamido include Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Middle Belt leader, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd); former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Stella Omu; Air Commodore Ndongesit Nkanga (rtd); Engineer Tanko Abdullahi and Mr Yinka Odumakin.

The Leaders’ Forum held its maiden edition last week that featured former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who explained his commitment towards a better Nigeria if elected President in 2019.