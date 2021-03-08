



The former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has no vision.

Speaking at the inauguration of Rumuji, Ibaa, Obelle Isokpo road in Emouha Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Monday, Lamido described the APC as an assemblage of persons moved by anger, envy and malice.

He said the remodelling of airports, rehabilitation of railway and reforms that the current administration is boasting of are all initiatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“When APC came on board, they had no programme. They had no plan; the only agenda they had was to flush out PDP from government because we were performing; because we were organised, because we were committed, because we are compassionate and very humane,” he said.

“They (APC) can’t think. They have no vision, they have no feeling, they have no compassion, they are there for the power and the power is there tormenting them, because the power has been abused.”

Earlier, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, explained that his development programme is implemented to create a conducive environment that offers Rivers people more opportunities to actualise their potentials.





Wike said the Rumuji-Ibaa-Obelle-Isiopko Road has been used as a campaign tool by politicians who failed to fulfil such promise when elections were over.

“I’m sure, all those from Isiopko, Obele, Ibaa and Rumuji, will look back and reflect on how this road was. Do not forget it easily.

“Today, all of us can come back home. All of us can go to the market. We can all drive freely; those from Isiopko can pass through and go to Emohua. Those from Rumuji and all of you can pass through and go to the airport.

“This is what development is all about. Development is not about giving you money. It is all about making the environment conducive for economic activities to thrive.

“There is no way government can share money to everybody. But it has a duty to make the environment conducive for you to work and find food to eat. I’m sure when this road was going on, most of you were employed and made some money, and supported members of your families. I am grateful to God for the grace of life and resources to execute this project.”