A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Eti-Osa 2, Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu has said that problem of suicide can be totally prevented if more awareness is raised within the society.

He disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen by his information office on Wednesday.

The World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), was marked on 10 September, and is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP).

According to him, both government and non-governmental organizations must be responsible in creating awareness in order to put an end to suicide in our country.

“We have lost lives of people this year as a result of depression that led to suicide,” he said.

However, Yishawu who is Chairman ad-hoc committee on Budget and Economic Planning said that the call by health organisation to all countries to incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies into national health and education programmes in a sustainable way would be a step in the right direction for Nigeria.

Hon. Yishawu therefore appealed to Nigerians youths in particular not to commit suicide, saying taking ones life is not the solution to problems. He also promised that government will not hesitate to do is part.