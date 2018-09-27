The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, on Thursday met some labour leaders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was called to resolve the issues that led to the ongoing warning strike by workers.

Kyari said he summoned the meeting with a view to ascertaining what stalled the ongoing negotiation on minimum wage. He said his interaction with the labour leaders showed that “It is the process of arriving at figure (for minimum wage) that got stalled.”

The National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, who led the delegation said the outcome of the meeting would be taken to the relevant organs of the union.

He said, “The Chief of Staff tried to give us details of the government’s position which we will have to go and convey to our members and then we can revert to him.

“This is how far we have gone but clearly I think we have tried to share details of the information that pertains to the issue of the National Minimum Wage and how the ongoing negotiation was stalled and also the best way to get out of it.

“Government officials have given us their words which we will also go and communicate to our members and revert to the government.”

On when the strike will be suspended, he said, “The strike, as you are aware, was called by a larger organ. Until we get their mandate before we can make any pronouncement on the strike.”