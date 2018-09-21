Senator Stella Oduah on Friday announced her decision to return to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former Minister of Aviation, who joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance about three months ago, announced her decision in a statement from her media office on Friday.

She said her decision to return to the PDP was as a result of lack of internal democracy in APGA.

The statement reads: “Politics has always been about ideology and delivering service to the people for me, because I believe leadership is all about solving problems.

“Political platforms must afford members unfettered opportunity to participate in the electoral process and to solve the problems of their community, constituency and state.

“I joined APGA because I thought it had sound ideological leanings native to Igboland. But my ideological expectations were a mirage. I discovered that internal democracy, which will guarantee justice, fairness and equity, was also not in practice in the party.

“After due consultations and with respect to my religious beliefs, I announce that PDP remains the vehicle through which I will keep fulfilling my mandate to the people of Anambra North.”