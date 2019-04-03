<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has asked Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to stay awayfrom the processes leading to the emergence of the leadership of the 9th Assembly.

Nabena told newsmen in Abuja that the APC has learnt its lessons from the outgoing Assembly when those he described as impostors took over the leadership of the legislature, frustrating efforts of the Buhari government to effect positive change in the country.

The APC chieftain who is also the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC said the decision of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) on the selection and zoning of principal offices in the incoming 9th National Assembly is supreme and must be respected by the party’s legislative caucus and opposition federal lawmakers.

He said “The APC has learnt its lesson from the outgoing National Assembly when impostors masquerading as party men sabotaged our party and hijacked our mandate. Affliction shall not rise up the second time.

“The efforts by the Adams Oshiomhole leadership of the party are commendable in achieving a fair selection and zoning arrangement that appeals to a greater section of the party stakeholders.

“APC is the overwhelmingly majority party in the National Assembly and has a legitimate right to make its choices on the selection and zoning of principal offices. The APC family is in agreement on the party’s supremacy and the PDP and other opposition parties should focus on their minority positions.”

He stressed that outgoing Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and the PDP NASS caucus has been moving from pillar to post to frustrate the plan of APC by through a hidden evil plot to interfere in the emergence of incoming National Assembly leaders.

“We are aware of the scheming by Saraki, Dogara and the PDP caucus to interfere with the emergence of the incoming National Assembly leadership. Their plans are bound to fail as the APC is a strong party with unity of purpose,” Nabena said.