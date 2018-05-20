The confusion in the Taraba State chapter of the APC took a new turn Sunday morning as two state executives emerged from the parallel congresses held at different locations.

The congress, initially scheduled for Saturday, was postponed after a controversial delegate list led to serious security challenges at the Jolly Nyame stadium, venue of the election.

The coalition of Unity and Neutral Forums, which comprise twelve out of the thirteen governorship aspirants and five of the six chairmanship candidates, held their congress at the Fast Track Hotel in Jalingo, where Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi emerged as chairman, with other officials elected.

Leader of the party in the state Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf told party faithfuls, that “The two major groups -The Unity Forum and The Neutral Forum – have consulted with stakeholders and resolved to adopt the principle of consensus, with the consent of 12 out of 13 aspirants, following the inability of the congress to hold as earlier scheduled.

“The congress was supervised by three out of the five members of the Appeal Committee and the result will be forwarded to the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

“We have to unite this party. It was not an easy task, but it is a good thing that we have united and raised the exco that would steer the party for the next four years. We must do everything to remain firmly united so that we can be formidable enough to take over the government house in 2019.”

The newly-elected Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, said that some individuals in the state “had earlier hijacked the party in the state for their selfish interests, thereby, blocking the door for others to come in.

“Today is a proof that Taraba people are yearning for unity and that is what we are assuring them of.”

Meanwhile, a group loyal to Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan, held their congress at the Gonvi Hotel in Jalingo where Alhaji Abdulmumini Vakki and Daniel Ishaya Gani, emerged as state chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

Chairman of the Appeal Committee Gen Danjuma Danbazzau, who later declared the result of the Senator Aisha Alhassan led caucus of the party at the Unity Hall, said that the congress of the faction was the only authentic congress and the result the only valid result.

“It is a great honor for me and my committee to be here this afternoon. Yesterday, our efforts to conduct our congress was disrupted by some miscreants and disgruntled elements.

“Today, we were able to conduct a credible, transparent and acceptable congress and now have a new set of officials as follows: Alhaji Abdulmumini Vakki as Chairman, Hon. Ishaya Gani and Secretary Pastor Stephen Nathaniel…

“These officials are duly elected and returned. I urge all of you, the officials, to work hard for the unity and growth of the party in the state. I am the chairman of the committee and I am here with my secretary. So this is the only authentic congress. Anything outside this is a fraud,” Danbazzau stressed.

Newsmen reports that there was tension as the Alhassan group literally smuggled out the chairman and secretary of the congress’ Appeal Committee from the hotel to her residence for declaration of the result of her factional congress.