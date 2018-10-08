



The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership has been urged to revoke the automatic ticket granted Senators Ajayi Borrofice (North), Yele Omogunwa (South) and Tayo Alasoadura (Central) in Ondo State.

According to the State Executive Council of the APC in Ondo State, the revocation of the tickets would be in line with the position of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) not to give automatic ticket to candidates.

Making this appeal, the Ondo State chairman, Ade Adetimehin; publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaiye, all deputy chairmen representing the three senatorial districts of the state, in a statement said the state’s APC had accepted and abided by the decision of the NWC of the party that only aspirants for seats at the Senate and House of Representatives, who emerged through the direct primaries conducted last Friday should be recognised and upheld.

Adetimehin later told newsmen, that, “There cannot and must not be double standards.

“Automatic ticket is alien to the party and the NWC, in its wisdom, has directed all state chapters of the party to run away from it by ensuring that equity, justice and fairness are pursued with all muscles, in order to sustain and strengthen internal democracy for which the party is well reputed. It cannot be otherwise.

“We cannot and must not set double standards, lest, the integrity and esteem of the party are impeached before the electorate.”

Also speaking, both the South West chairman of the party, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana and Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, said the provision of the constitution is sacred and that the NWC of the party does not intend to indulge in automatic tickets for candidates.

Ondo State APC had conducted primary elections for the three senatorial districts in the state, in which Dr. Tunji Abayomi (North), Senator Tayo Alasoadura (Central) and Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa (South) were declared winners last Friday.