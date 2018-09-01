Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has called on Senate President Bukola Saraki to stand firm in defence of the country’s democracy and the rule of law.

Governor Wike further declared that any attempt by Saraki to disappoint Nigerians in the face of tyranny and dictatorship by the APC led Federal Government will not be pleasant to God.

Governor Wike spoke on Friday at the Government House, Port Harcourt during a condolence visit by the Senate President over the death of the state’s Attorney General, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN).

The Senate President was accompanied by former Kogi State Governor, Captain Idris Wada, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, former PDP Chairman, Dr Kawu Baraje, Dr Doyin Okupe and Hon. Wakil Idris.

Governor Wike said: “Do not be intimidated. It is God who gives leadership. Man can try, but only God makes it possible. All you should know is that you have to stand firm for Nigerians.

“The day you disappoint Nigerians, then you know that God himself will not be happy. Be firm, leadership comes with challenges in life”.

The governor stated that Nigeria is witnessing full-scale dictatorship and tyranny that has crippled the nation. “We are in a period of tyranny and dictatorship. It requires men who have what it takes to stand firm. This is what Nigerians require.

“Work towards the stability of the country as a leader of the National Assembly. We are happy and we identify with you. This is a period of betrayal and treachery, but all that come with leadership “, he said .

He assured Nigerians that Rivers people are committed to ending APC’s era of failure and unproductive leadership.

Governor Wike said, “For me and my people, we will continue to pray for you to do what is necessary to make Nigeria great again. Already, the nation is going down second by second, minute by minute and hour by hour.

“Let nobody deceive himself that things are good. If things are bad, we can manage. But things are worse.

“For me, my responsibility is to make sure that this evil government, I mean evil government in all ramifications, does not come back.

“If this government comes back, you should be prepared to be refugees, because you will not believe what you will see”.

He added that everyone owes it a duty to end what he described as era of failure, stressing that the people of Niger Delta will not waiver despite the antics of the APC-led Federal Government.

Governor Wike eulogised his late Attorney-General for his outstanding service to the state and dedication to duty.

Earlier, the Senate President, said that he was in the state to condole with Rivers people over the death of Hon Emmanuel Aguma. He prayed God to grant the government and people of Rivers State the strength to bear the loss.