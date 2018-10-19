



The candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Maimala Buni for president and governorship respectively, remained an assurance for the victory of the party in 2019 in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders made the prediction in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Damaturu.

Alhaji Bakura Usman, a former party executive, told NAN that the state had in the last four years under the Buhari administration enjoyed federal presence.

“The Federal Government is now reconstructing the Nguru-Gashua-Bayamari highway, awarded several years ago but abandoned.

“Government has recently completed the 330KVA electricity transmission line and put to use and also supported the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru and several others,” Bakura said.

He assured that APC would have a resounding victory in 2019.

“The personal qualities and competence of our candidates have made our campaigns much easier in Yobe.”

Alhaji Ali Mohammed, a chieftain of the party, said “the peaceful conduct of the party primaries and emergence of Maimala Buni was widely accepted and celebrated.

“Buni provides the people with a new hope for continuity of the sustainable development programmes of the Gaidam administration.

“The state is optimistic that Buni will prioritise prompt payment of salaries, pension and gratuities, provision of affordable, accessible and qualitative healthcare delivery and other people-oriented projects.

“It is very heart warming that even PDP traditional supporters in the state are endorsing the candidature of Buni as governorship candidate.

“His support cuts across party lines and geo-political sentiments, he enjoys support in all the 17 local government areas in the state,” Mohammed said.

Alhaji Alkali Musa, another chieftain, said “Maimala has demonstrated excellent leadership qualities by mending fences and reaching out to all party stakeholders, including the aggrieved.

“In fact, Buhari and Buni should be concentrating more on their programmes for Yobe because there is no problem delivering the state to APC in 2019, it is already a won election,” Musa said.