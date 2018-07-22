In the recently concluded Ekiti governorship election, out of the total of 34 political parties that participated in the election, only the All Progressives Party (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were believed to have accounted for 97 percent of the vote cast, leaving the remaining three percent for the 32 other parties that contested in the poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) spent about N600m on the election.

Nigeria has 68 political parties, while about 20 are waiting to be registered. If these parties clamouring for registration are eventually registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the 2019 general elections, the number of political parties in the country may rise to 88.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week announced that the 2019 general elections will cost the nation a whopping sum of N242,445,322,600.00.

Of the amount, INEC takes N189, 207,544,893.00, for logistics, printing and other exigencies so as to ensure that adequate arrangements are made for free and fair elections.

Despite the high level of poverty and impoverishment over the years, the expenditure patterns on elections have been on the rise. For example, while the 2011 general elections gulped the sum of N85 billion, the 2015 general elections increased to N108.8 billion.

However, concerned Nigerians have expressed concerns over rising cost of practicing democracy in the country, typified by growing number of political parties.

Infact, some political analysts say only PDP, APC, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party and few others are viable parties out of the present 68 registered political parties.

Despite the fact that they believe that part of the tenets of democracy is the multi party system, most of the analysts say majority of the parties are drain pipes on the economy, calling for stringent measures, such as level of presence and memberships in states before being recognised by INEC.

This is because, they further argue that much funds are expended on printing of ballot boxes and pictures of their candidates, while in most cases, some may not make any impact across the country.

The cost of conducting elections in the country, according to these analysts is enough to create several jobs for teeming Nigerians and subsequently improve the living conditions of the citizens.

However, while some have expressed concerns over their dwindling effects on the nation’s resources, others believe that it is part of the cost of democracy that the country must have to pay.

They further argue that Nigeria being a diverse society with several ethnic groups and different shades of opinion should not be restricted to just few parties, but should be allowed to operate several political parties, as it is done in other political climes with democratic system.

Besides, they further argue that, though expensive, has not breached the nation’s Constitution.

But, statistics available have shown that an average Nigeria live below one dollar per day. This reality is getting worse by the day. Few years into this administration, about three million jobs were lost and several companies and firms folded up, either as a result of harsh government policy or the environment is no longer suitable to do business. Either way, the reality on ground is not palatable and unless something drastic is done, the nation is heading to the bottom.

Concerned Nigerians have described this development as time bomb waiting to explode, noting that the poverty level in the country has eroded the dignity of many people to the extent that human beings are being sold for a morsel.

Politicians on the other hand, have taken advantage of this high level of poverty in the land to better their lots. Because of the hunger in the land, politicians find it easy to lure the electorates with money to get what they want. In the governorship elections in Anambra, Edo and Ekiti States respectively, for instance, electorates in these states were said to be involved in vote selling to the highest bidders just to keep body and souls together.

Speaking, Lagos based analyst said that it amounts to foolhardiness for the country to be practicing the kind of democracy that does not suit the country, but rather a drain on the nation’s scarce resources.

“There is nothing wrong with Nigeria fashioning out the kind of democracy that takes it to account her resources and behavioural pattern of its politicians. This is because, most of our politicians, just like the parties, do not have ideology and as such can fit into any party so long as their personal interests are guaranteed,” says Ameh.

One of the Northern leaders and PDP stakeholder, Dr. Umar Ardo, said that having many political parties is not necessary, adding that those who register mushroom political parties only use them to line their pockets.

He said that a country like Nigeria, of over 200 million population have varied opinion that cannot be ruled out.

“People will want to have their own way, even if they are not covering election. They will want to put themselves in the ballots and I think there is an amount that is given to registered political parties. If there is an amount that they collect, somebody will just register and claim that amount every year or every election. It is another kind of business by Nigerians.”

Explaining further how registered political parties get money from INEC, the former Adamawa State governorship candidate said, “political parties registered themselves with their own money, after registered, they are entitled to certain amount of money that they are given by INEC. There is an amount they collect. Some people will just register for the purpose of collecting this amount and nothing else.”

On how to curb the increase in political parties in the country, Dr. Ardo advocated that a new law be put in place and also that money should not be given to registered political parties.

He said: “The best way is to stop given political parties money. Also, we should change the law to reflect that until a party wins certain number of councilors, chairmen and House of Assembly before it can be registered. This is how PDP, AD and ANPP were registered.”

On the vote buying, he said, “the vote buying is not INEC issue, it is the politicians. It is for Nigerians to know that they should not be selling their votes, because it is selling of votes that brought us to this sorry state we are in today.”

Public analyst and Director General of Heritage Centre, Dr. Katchi Ononuju, believes that registration of many political parties does not make sense, but, quickly added that this is democracy and people have parties for different issues.

He said that some people form parties not to win election, but to make their views known, adding, “Many aspirants stay on not to win election, but to voice their own aspirations. Their aspirations are that when a winner emerged, they strive to take a little bit of their experiences they had on the campaign train. It doesn’t necessarily mean that every registered party wins election; some registered a party to serve their interest and the interest of their supporters. This will allow them to air their opinions. This to me is what democracy is all about.

“Nigeria is a diverse society. There are parties that could just be formed simply to propagate positions that may not be popular, but represent the views of the minority, that is democracy.”

Ononuju, however, disagreed with the assertion that creation of many political parties is affecting the nation’s economy, adding, “That is not the function of creation of parties. Poverty does not determine the means for people to create parties. People who form parties are politically sensitive. People who are poverty stricken are those who are economically not capable to compete and meet expectations. Poverty can also be the consequences of bad economic policy.”

On the issue of vote buying, the Director General described it as old army strategy on a depressed economy, adding that such development is dangerous for the nation’s democracy.

Expatiating on this novel method of electioneering in the country, he said that it is simply to get the people hungry, “then at election pay them money to give you votes. That for me is very dangerous. It’s not the best.”

The way out, according to him, is to groom the economy by presenting a good policy, noting that “if you take N4,000, N5,000, 6,000 during elections from politicians that would be for the next four years, because the politician will try to recoup his money. The society will suffer, the economy will suffer and it will damage the political institution. For me that does not help the country. These are the issues we should runaway from.”

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, however, expressed different views, arguing that registration of more political parties is the function of democracy.

He said: “The parties are not funded from government pulse. It is your resources that you are spending, you can decide to set up a party in your bedroom, it is democracy all over the world. You can have a party in your ward, local government or anywhere.

“You use your money the way you want, nobody can say it is a waste, you can do as it pleases you. The parties that are established have to satisfy certain criteria. In Nigeria they try to regulate it, but it is far better now than it used to be. That is why you have so many of these mushroom parties. As far as I am concerned, every single party helps, whether big or small.”