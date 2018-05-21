The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), arising from the conduct of its ward, council and state congresses, may eventually lead to a “disastrous” outing for the party in 2019, stakeholders of the party have predicted.

The stakeholders, most of whom are from the seven states that make up the north-west geo-political zone told newsmen that they are at a loss as to why the APC has refused to learn from the pitfalls of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

They insisted that from the way the APC is going, it is certainly going to end like the PDP in 2019.

The states in the North-West are Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Zamfara and Sokoto.

They also confirmed that they have since made up their minds to move out of the APC, but quick to add that it is too early to say whether or not they are heading back to the PDP.

“I am sure you are following the trend, especially for those of us who are members of the nPDP. We have written our letter.

“So far, there is nothing concrete to show they are willing to address the issues we raised. Definitely, they are indirectly telling us we are not wanted in the party, and we will respond appropriately when the time is ripe.

“We don’t want to move as individuals. We are moving as a group from all over the country, to replicate the same history that was recorded in 2015.

“Apart from those of us who joined the APC from the PDP, we have those who joined APC from All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and even Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), who are aggrieved. So, we are discussing with these people.

Once we leave the APC with all our supporters and structures across the country, it will certainly lead to a disastrous end for the party in 2019,” one of the stakeholders from Sokoto said.

Another stakeholder from Kano said: “Some PDP members are already giving in to changing of the name of the party. If that happens and Nigerians are okay with it, it may be the vehicle we will use to prosecute the electoral war in 2019. But, even if that does not happen, and the mood of Nigerians supports using the same PDP as the platform, anything can happen.

“What I can say is that the information you have is correct. But, we are still discussing the platform,” the source added.

While some of the stakeholders prefer to hide their identities for now, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, from Kaduna State, thinks otherwise. He said that they were forced to leave the APC; after doing everything possible to remain within the party.

“After all that happened at our ward congress and all that happened in the past, we were left with two options; to either quit politics and die politically or continue in politics and save our people from the tyranny of El-Rufai and the APC, we chose the latter. Buhari’s no-go-area are heavily pregnant and can deliver anything. North West is the lifeline of Buhari and APC. With the crisis at hand in this zone, Buhari cannot replicate the margin of votes he had in 2015 in Kaduna and Kano in 2019, “ Hunkuyi said.

Meanwhile, Political Adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Alhaji Uba Sani, has boasted that the PDP no longer exists in the state.

He said APC has driven the final nail into the coffin of the opposition party in the state, saying “PDP is dead and buried.”

Sani, a former aide to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, told newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday, that the people will massively vote for el-Rufai in the 2019 election, based on his track records.

The governor’s aide, who was reacting to allegation by the PDP, that he masterminded the rigging of the just-concluded local government elections in favour of APC in the state, insisted the PDP couldn’t have won a single seat if the election was not free and fair.

He said the ruling party was even magnanimous to have allowed the opposition party win the four councils declared so far by the state electoral body.