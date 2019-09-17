<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade-Arike, on Monday entered the witness box to testify at the panel investigating allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor of the state, Simon Achuba.

The SSG said the Deputy Governor last attended the state exco meeting in August 2018, even when, according to her, the state government was up to date with his salaries.

Others that testified included the acting Director (Treasury), Office of the Accountant General, Mr Elijah Ebinemi, who presented before the panel, evidence of alleged salaries/allowances payment to the embattled deputy governor.

The certified true copies of the said payments were said to have covered between 2016 and 2017.

Also testifying was Cashier, Office of the Deputy Governor, Saliu Itopa.

Ayoade-Arike, under cross-examination by lead counsel to Achuba, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), among others, alleged that the state deputy governor last turned up at the weekly State Executive Council meeting in August 2018.

The SSG, however, said she was incompetent to issue a query to the deputy governor, as he was her boss.

She stated that while it was not under the schedule of the office of the SSG to pay the salary of the deputy governor, all workers of the state, including the deputy governor and his aides, had been paid “to date.”

Under cross-examination by lead counsel to the state government, Mr Anthony Adeniyi, Itopa explained that allowances and other monies, including imprests, were paid directly into the bank accounts of those concerned.

The committee has two months to conclude the investigation of the deputy governor.