



A waste management specialist, Mr Olugbenga Adebola, on Tuesday advised the Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ensure continuity in government policies to enhance the waste management industry.

Adebola, the spokesman for the Waste Management Association of Nigeria (AWAM), Lagos State Chapter, gave the advice when he congratulated him on his victory at the polls.

He told Newsmen that the major problem in Nigeria was policy inconsistency, adding that it was the bane of development particularly the environment sector.

“It’s a new dawn in Lagos State and as waste management practitioners, our expectations are very high.

“These expectations are not out of the box, they are things we have been clamouring for and we hope and looking forward to working with the incoming administration, especially in the area of policy formulation, implementation and improvement of the entire value chain in the waste management industry.

“We need an improvement in the area of collection and transportation which is primarily the responsibility of the waste collectors.

He said waste segregation or waste avoidance was necessary to be introduced into the waste management system, whereby residents were encouraged to sort out waste into different components.

“Waste segregation at source, we are looking forward to working with the governor to enthrone the waste segregation at source, whereby every waste generated in Lagos State are sorted out into different components, like paper, plastic, aluminium scrap metals and e-waste.

“Such waste will have to be containerised for proper evacuation by the Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators,” he added.

Adebola called for effective and efficient collection system by ensuring that the equipment was improved upon if there was a need for the equipment to be improved upon.

He urged residents to imbibe the culture of paying waste management bill to enhance effective services.