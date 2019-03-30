<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

All Progressives Congress House of Representatives members-elect from six states in Southwest Nigeria rose from a closed-door meeting at the Ibadan Business School, Bodija, on Friday and pledged to stand by the party’s decision on the House leadership structure.

Led by their National Coordinator, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Federal rep-elect from Ondo State, alongside their Southwest Coordinator, Musliudeen Akinremi, the group said that the zone deserved the position of the Speaker.

They said as loyal party members, they had no objection to the party’s position on the selection of the house leadership.

Akinremi, the host lawmaker who was flanked by James Owolabi (Ifako-Ijaye, Lagos state); Peter Owolabi (Ekiti North constituency 1); and Lanre Edun (Abeokuta South), spoke on behalf of the other lawmakers. He said, “We had a fruitful deliberation during the meeting which lasted over three hours.

“All of us agreed on the party’s supremacy and the need to rally support for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari administration when we are inaugurated in June this year.

“We all agreed to abide by the consensus arrangement of the party in choosing the house leadership. We pledged to protect the interest of the party, especially on the need to make APC more stronger ahead of 2023, in Yorubaland” Akinremi told journalists.