Hon. Najeem Salaam, Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, has re-assured the people of the state that nothing will stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from zoning the next governorship seat to Osun West Senatorial District.

Salaam, who spoke to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, said that zoning had become a practice and all stakeholders must be ready to abide by it in the interest of harmony and peace.

Salaam, one of the contenders to the governorship seat currently being occupied by Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, said that zoning had become a convention in the nation, and not only in Osun State.

He said: “Zoning is not alien to us in the country. It is a known political arrangement. It is convention, it has become a tradition that everybody practice all over.

“Whoever that is involved in politics talks about the zoning. We talk about the north and south dichotomy when it comes to national politics and when it comes to state politics as well, zoning should be by senatorial.

“Our leaders in the Osun West Senatorial District have met and met with aspirants as well, where we all agreed that we must abide by zoning.

“Zoning is a practice that we all abide by it in the state of Osun and all over the country. It is conventional rules, it is not a written law but we all believe in it, there must be zoning.”

He explained that being Speaker of the State Assembly for almost eight years had given him the necessary experience and platform to understand the dynamics of politics in the state, stressing that this had provided him the opportunity to serve the state better.