Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger over the death of Jafaru Auna, member representing Magama/Rijau Federal constituency.

The Federal lawmaker died during a brief illness on Monday morning in Abuja and was buried according to Islamic rites.

“We are here to offer our condolence over the loss of your member and our own with a heavy heart, the news of his death came to us as a shock.

“His loss is not just to us, his constituency or the state, but as a result of his potentials, it is a loss to every Nigerian because he had a lot to offer before his demise,” the speaker said.

He said that the deceased contributed immensely to the development of his constituency and the country as a whole.

He called on Nigerians to see the death of the lawmaker as a lesson that there was need to do good as no one knows the time of death.

Gbajabiamila prayed Allah to grant the deceased Aljanatu Firdausi and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, Bello described the deceased as, “someone who struggled to get his mandate five months ago”, adding that his death should be a lesson to all.

“I am deeply touched by the death of our member, we all should take a lesson from this that this life is not permanent irrespective of our political diversity, we should see ourselves as brother and sisters,” he said.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives also led the delegation to pay condolence to the deceased family.