<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday announced the chairmen of the 109 standing committees.

The House also resolved to proceed on a two-month recess to resume on September 7.

But the names of many prominent lawmakers, including that of the Director General of the Gbajabiamila/Wase Campaign Organisation, Abdulmumin Jibrin, former Speaker Yakubu Dogara were also missing from the list.

After the announcement, Gbajabiamila appealed to those who did not make the list to take it in good faith.

Wale Raji (APC, Lagos) is Chairman, Committee on Services; Abdulrazak Namdas (Army); Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno) Chairman, Committee on Appropriations.

Abiodun Faleke (APC, Lagos) is Chairman, House Committee on Finance; Pascal Obi (Health Institutions); Luke Onofiok (Federal Judiciary); Akin Adeyemi (Communications); Jimi Benson (Defence); Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) is Chairman, Public Accounts; Abdullahi Bago (APC, Niger), who contested against Gbajabiamila, is Chairman, House Committee on African Integration and Cooperation.

Jerry Alagbasowas (Public Petitions); Nasir Daura (Interior); Aisha Dukku (Electoral Matters); Yusuf Buba (Foreign Affairs); Tunji Ojo (Niger Delta Development Commission); Tajudeen Abbas (Land Transport) and Johnson Ogbuma (Environment).

Lynda Ikpeazu (Maritime Administration & Education); Mohammed Jega (Internally Displaced Persons); Jonathan Gaza (Legislative Budget & Research); Yusuf Kila (Customs); Hadija Bukar Ibrahim (Northeast Development Commission); Munir Baba (Agricultural Production) and Adamu Faggae (Constituency Outreach).

Others are: Nicholas Mutu (Gas); Victor Nwokolo (Banking & Currency); Bello Kumo (Police); Garba Datti (Ports & Harbours) and Ibrahim Babagida (Capital Markets).

Others include Abubakar Ado (Information); Mustapha Dawaki (Housing); Yemi Adaramodu (Youth Development); Olumide Osoba (Sports) and Abdullahi Salami (Poverty Alleviation).

Kabir Idris (Civil Society); Femi Fakeye (Commerce); Ifeanyi Momah (FCT Judiciary); Abubakar Kabir (Works); Benjamin Kalu (Media) and Nwokocha Darlington (Insurance).