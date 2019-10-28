<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the passing away of the last surviving wife of late Prime Minister of Nigeria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Hajiya Jummai Aishatu.

Hajiya Jummai Aishatu Tafawa Balewa passed away on Sunday in Lagos at the age of 85.

The Speaker described the late Prime Minister’s widow’s death as a painful loss to her immediate family and the people and government of Bauchi State.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker prayed for the repose of her soul.

His words: “Sad as I am over her demise, I find solace in the fact that she lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation as a mother to all. I pray that God Almighty will make Jannatul Firdaus her final abode and giver her family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker also sympathised with the people and government of Bauchi State over her demise.