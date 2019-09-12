<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The Speaker also congratulated the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the victory.

The tribunal in an eight-hour long judgement dismissed the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The Speaker applauded the judiciary, especially members of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, for doing its job without fear or favour.

In a statement he personally signed, Gbajabiamila felicitated with the Nigerians and the entire members of the APC family nationwide for the victory.

“I am elated to congratulate the President on his victory at the tribunal. Ab initio, I had no doubt whatsoever in my mind that the President would come out victorious, considering the massive support Nigerians gave the president before and during the February 23 Presidential Election.

“May I also congratulate the Nigerian Judiciary for living up to expectations by doing the right thing. With this judgement, a precedent has been set for electoral matters in the country,” Speaker said.