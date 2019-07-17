<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has appointed 27 more aides.

This is coming barely a week after the speaker appointed his six media aides.

According to a statement by Lanre Lasisi, the speaker’s spokesperson, most of the appointees were former members of the house.

The appointees include: Special Adviser on Administration, Odofin David Seun; Special Adviser on Political Matters, Olanrewaju Smart; Special Adviser on Special Duties, Badmus Olufunmi; Special Assistant on Legal Matters, Osazee Melody Ogundijie; Special Assistant on Legislative Matters, Raphael Nnana Igbokwe; and Special Assistant on Gender Equality, Fatima Kakuri.

Read full statement below:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

July 16, 2019

APPOINTMENT OF LEGISLATIVE AIDES

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is pleased to announce the following appointments.

These appointments take immediate effect.

1. Special Adviser – Administration – Odofin David Seun

2. Special Adviser – Political Matters – Olanrewaju Smart

3. Special Adviser – Special Duties – Badmus Olufunmi

4. Special Assistant – Legal Matters – Osazee Melody Ogundijie

5. Special Assistant – Legislative Matters – Hon. Raphael Nnana Igbokwe

6. Special Assistant – Gender Equality– Fatima Kakuri

7. Special Assistant – IDPs ​ – Hamza Baba Ibrahim

8. Special Assistant – Special Needs /Equal Opportunities – Abdulsalam Idowu Kamaldeen

9. Special Assistant – Employment and Job Creation – Hadiza Abubakar Talba

10. Special Assistant – Budget and Finance – Lukman Oyewole Lawal

11. Special Assistant – Former Members Affairs – Hon Bassey Ewa

12. Special Assistant – Policy and Inter-Parliamentary – Princewill Tabia

13. Special Assistant – Executive Relations – Hon Ibrahim Mohammed Baba

14. Special Assistant – Anti-Corruption – Akin Ogunlola

15. Special Assistant – Niger Delta / Oil & Gas – Hon. Daniel Reyenieju

16. Special Assistant – Research and Public Policy – Dubem Mogalu

17. Special Assistant – Members’ Affairs – Dunkwu Nnamdi Chamberlain

18. Special Assistant – SDGs – Shehu Saleh

19. Special Assistant – Youth Matters – Ibrahim Alli-Balogun

20. Special Assistant – Intergovernmental Affairs – Adaku Apugo

21. Senior Legislative Aide – Adim Akpapunam

22. Special Assistant – Political Matters (North East) – Hon Sadiq Ibrahim

23. Special Assistant – Political Matters (South West) – Hon. Ayodeji Joseph

24. Special Assistant – Political Matters (North West) – Hon. Bashir Baballe

25. Special Assistant – Political Matters (South East) – Hon. Anayo Nnebe

26. Special Assistant – Political Matters (North Central) – Hon. Adamu Chika

27. Special Assistant – Political Matters (South South) – Hon. E. J Agbonayinma

Short Profile of Some of the New Appointees

Special Adviser on Administration – Odofin David Seun

Until this appointment, Seun Odofin, 50, was Special Assistant to the Leader of the House of Representatives with legislative experience spanning over 15years, with focus on staff administration and office management.

Odofin, holds law and local government administration degrees from the University of Abuja and Obafemi Awolowo University respectively. He has participated in numerous professional courses including World Bank and National Assembly’s improvement courses.

Special Adviser on Political Matters – Olanrewaju Smart

Until this appointment, Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart, 33, was the Research and Media Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila during his previous positions as House Minority Leader and House Majority Leader respectively. Having spent his post graduate life in the National Assembly, he comes with a lot of knowledge of the nuances of Nigeria’s federal parliament. He managed the Femi Gbajabiamila Speakership Campaign secretariat in 2015 and played same role in 2019.

He is a graduate of Lead City University and former President of the University’s Student Representatives Council. He has authored many articles and term papers on public policy and legislative reform.

In 2014, Olanrewaju Smart served as an Observer of America’s Mid Term parliamentary elections in North Carolina, Kansas and New Hamsphire. He is an Alumni of the United States International Visitors Leadership Program, Washington DC.

He is an Associate Member of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and a loyal member of the All Progressives Congress.

Special Adviser on Special Duties – Badmus Olufunmi

Badmus Olufunmi, 37, is a young and dynamic administrator, with several years of experience on the job. He holds an M.Sc in Public Administration & International Affairs. He was Personal Assistant and Constituency Relation’s Administrator to the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives 2011 – 2015.

In 2015, he was promoted to Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Leader of the House. A post, which involved providing a seamless flow of efficient and confidential administrative support for the leader’s personal portfolio, as well as that of his constituency and all office personnel.

He has attended several leadership courses and administrative training within and outside the National Assembly.

Special Assistant on Budget and Finance – Lukman Oyewole Lawal

Lukman Oyewole Lawal, 43, started his professional career as an Account Officer at Obat Oil & Petroleum Ltd Depot in 2005. He spent 10 years in the employment of the Lagos State Government as an Accountant. He was until this appointment the Deputy Head, Investigation & Compliance Unit, under the Directorate of Monitoring & Investigation, Office of the Accountant General, State Treasury Office.

He holds a Degree in Accounting from Olabisi Onabanjo University and Masters in Business Administration (MBA) Degree, University of Calabar. Lawal is an Associate of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria. Lawal hails from Surulere Local Government, Lagos State.

Special Assistant on Legal Matters – Osazee Melody Ogundijie

Osazee Melody Ogundijie, 46, until this appointment was the Senior Legislative Aide in charge of legal to the Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila during his previous positions as the House Minority Leader and the House Majority Leader.

He holds a degree in law from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma with 18 years post call experience. He was the Head of Chambers in Enitan Associates, a thoroughbred commercial and litigation law firm in Lagos before he joined First City Monument Bank in 2008 as the bank’s Legal Representative in Abuja and Northern region. He was appointed as the Senior Legislative Aide to the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives in 2011. Having worked as a private Legal Practitioner, a corporate Solicitor in one of the leading commercial banks in Nigeria and in the last eight years, functioned closely with one of the most experienced Lawmakers in the country, Osazee comes with a wealth of experience in legal and parliamentary business.

Osazee is a member of the Institute of Chartered Mediators & Conciliators and has attended several law seminars and workshops.

Special Assistant on Members’ Affairs – Dunkwu Nnamdi Chamberlain

Chamberlain, 48, until this appointment was the Director General of the Forum of First Term Members of the 9th House of Representatives. He was Special Assistant to the APC National Organising Secretary. He is a loyal and committed member of the All Progressives Congress with experience in party affairs.

He was a board member, Nigeria Swimming Federation 2002 – 2008; first Vice President Nigerian Chess Federation; Member Nigerian Delegation to 2004 Olympics in Greece; Member Nigerian Delegation to 2008 Olympics in China.

He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration, Anambra State University. Chamberlain hails from Ika North East Local Government, Delta State.

Senior Legislative Aide – Adim Akpapunam

Adim, 24, is a young vibrant Nigerian, who joined the office of the House Leader in 2017 as a Legislative and Information Technology assistant. He holds a B.Sc degree in Information Systems from the Indiana Institute of Technology, USA. Before his return to Nigeria, he worked as an Intern in Britton Marketing and Design group as a Digital Content Marketing Representative.

He is a hardworking young man with a proven track record of excellence.

Special Assistant on Employment and Job Creation – Hadiza Abubakar Talba

Hadiza Talba, 30, is a young human resource professional. Until this appointment, she was Human Resource officer at the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

She holds a first degree from the Federal University of Technology, Yola. Hadiza hails from Yola North Local government, Adamawa State

Special Assistant on Gender Equality – Fatima Kakuri

Fatima Kakuri, 32, is a seasoned young professional with experience in public policy, advocacy and diplomacy. She has years of public engagement experience with Non-governmental organizations and foreign donor agencies on gender advocacy.

She was a Policy Research Assistant with the Society for Family Health in collaboration with the Global Health and the University of California. She is a very loyal youth member of the All Progressives Congress. Fatima holds a degree in accounting, University of Abuja. She is an Alumni of Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Executive Education in Implementing Public Policy.

Special Assistant on Intergovernmental Affairs ​ – Adaku Apugo

Adaku Apugo, 33, is a young professional with focus on public policy and governance. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts Boston, USA with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. She has served as a Program Assistant at Boston Workers Alliance; and is a former S.A on public policy in the National Assembly.

She hails from Umuahia South Local Government, Abia State.

Special Assistant on IDPs – Hamza Baba Ibrahim

Hamza, 39, is a professional management and marketing expert in the health sector. He was Senior Manager Marketing and Product Development at Songhai Health Trust Limited where he served from 2012 – 2019; he also worked at the Royal Exchange Healthcare Limited, Ranbaxy Pharmaceutical and Jawa International Limited.

He holds a Master’s degree in Health Management, Benue State University; MBA , University of Ilorin; BSc. Micro Biology, Bayero University, Kano. He is a loyal youth member of the All Progressives Congress.

Special Assistant on Special Needs/Equal Opportunities – Abdulsalam Idowu Kamaldeen

Abdulsalam Idowu kamaldeen, 49, became physically challenged at the age of three (3) due to polio infection. He lost his mother a year after he lost his legs to polio. Abdulsalam started primary education at age of 8 in 1978 at Erin-Ile, kwara state. He started street begging same year due to financial constraint. Thereafter he finished his primary school in 1993 and came to Lagos, where he found himself on the street begging for alms and sleeping under the Dosunmu bridge at Idumota.

After his secondary school education, he then started evening classes. He gained admission to study political science in UNILAG in 2006 and graduated in 2010. In his determination to become a lawyer he sat for JAMB exams and gained admission to study law at the University of Lagos in 2010, (same year he graduated in political science). He finished in 2015. Abdulsalam proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, passed all his papers at first sitting and was called to bar in 2016.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila in his former capacity as the House Majority Leader discovered Abdulsalam Kamaldeen and invited him to the floor of the House in 2017 for Special Recognition by the House.

Kamaldeen, a practicing lawyer, hails from Kwara State.

Special Assistant – Youth Matters – Ibrahim Alli-Balogun

Ibrahim Alli-Balogun, 40, until his appointment, was an Aide on Youth Development and empowerment to Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, with over 8 years’ experience in coordinating the affairs of Youths within and outside Surulere 1 federal constituency, Lagos. He was also a member of various committees of the All Progressives Congress at the Local Government Level.

He is an advocate of Human Capacity Building and Youth Engagement. He is the National Secretary, Asiwaju Grassroots Foundation; Coordinator, Congress of Southwest Youth, Member, Nigerian Booth Leaders Club. He was a member of 2019 APC Presidential Campaign Council’s National Youth Committee – Lagos State and Member, APC Presidential Election Planning and Monitoring Sub-Committee.

Alli-Balogun is a graduate of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, Lagos State University. He hails from Surulere local government, Lagos State.

Special Assistant – Policy and Inter-Parliamentary – Princewill Tabia

Tabia Princewill ,30, is a female journalist, strategic communications consultant and public policy analyst. She was a special assistant to the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Lagos, Hon. Tunji Bello.

Princewill also runs an NGO, TIP of a New Dawn, a youth empowerment initiative. She is bilingual and speaks fluent French.

Princewill is a graduate of the Sorbonne University in Paris, and the London School of Economics and Political science (LSE) with Master’s in Comparative Politics.

Special Assistant – Political Matters (North East) – Hon Sadiq Ibrahim

Sadiq, 54, a former Speaker of Adamawa State Assembly and member, House of Representatives 2015 – 2019. He was a private legal practitioner with Mustapha and Associates in Yola; served at Bells Holdings Ltd. as company secretary/legal adviser.

He was Head, Legal Unit at Habib Nigeria Bank Ltd. He was also former Personal Assistant to the former Minister of Agriculture, Mallam Adamu Bello.

Sadiq holds a Master’s Degree in Law (LL.M) with focus on Constitutional and Business Law.

Special Assistant – Political Matters (South West) – Hon. Ayodeji Joseph

Ayodeji Joseph, 47, represented Apapa Federal constituency in the House of Representatives 2015 – 2019. He was the executive chairman of Apapa Local Government, Lagos 2008 – 2014.

He worked as Senior Banking Officer at Guaranty Trust Bank.

Ayodeji holds a Master’s degree in Geographic Information system, University of Lagos.

Special Assistant – Executive Relations – Hon Ibrahim Mohammed Baba

Ibrahim Baba ,42, was a Member, House of Representatives 2015 – 2019; served as Deputy Chairman, Public Accounts committee of the House of Representatives. He was also Special Assistant to the Commissioner representing North East on the Board of NDDC. Baba was Personal Assistant and later Special Assistant to former Governor of Bauchi State on Telecommunications.

He is an Alumni of Cranfield University, United Kingdom, also a Master’s degree from University of Abuja.

Baba is an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria; Associate member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants.

Special Assistant – Political Matters (South South) – Hon. E. J Agbonayinma

E.J Agbonayinma, 58, a former member of the House of Representatives 2015 – 2019 Abuja. He was President/CEO of Texoil Energy & Gas Nig Ltd, in Texas, United States of America. He was a Registered Lobbyist with the State of Texas, United States of America.

He is licensed as a Real Estate Practitioner by the Texas Real Estate Commission in the United States of America. He was also Chairman, House Committee on Nig-USA Inter-Parliamentary Relations.

He is a graduate of the University of Houston, Texas, USA.

Signed

Lanre Lasisi

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives.