Few weeks after the Senate president’s aide, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, left the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Bawa, a special adviser on special duties to the speaker of the House of Representatives, has dumped the party.

Bawa, who represents Kaduna North Local Government Area in the House, submitted his resignation letter to his local government on Monday.

“I write to convey my decision to resign as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following consultations with my teaming supporters,” he said in the letter.

Unlike Baba-Ahmed, who accused the ruling APC of misgovernance, Bawa said his resignation was informed by the need to “pursue other course of life.”

“The decision has become imperative to enable me to pursue other course of life. I seize this ‎opportunity to express my appreciation to the executives and members of APC for their support during my stint with the party,” he added.

Bawa is not the first member of the APC from Kaduna who has dumped the party so far.

Members of Akida and Restoration groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State on Friday announced their withdrawal from the party.