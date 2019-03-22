



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has written to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, to notify them of an alleged plot by the Bauchi State Government to implicate him in an alleged criminal conspiracy.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker’s letter was dated March 21, 2019.

Dogara was quoted to have claimed that he was in receipt of “credible information of an ongoing plot to plant false evidence in form of branded motorbikes and cars bearing the logo of his party and his pictures, which will be used to commit crimes and implicate him in criminal activities.”

The letter was quoted, “I write to inform the Inspector-General of Police that I am in receipt of credible intelligence about an ongoing plot by Bauchi State Government to implicate me in a criminal conspiracy.

“The Bauchi State Government has procured hundreds of motorbikes and cars which are being branded in the Government House Bauchi with my pictures and logo of my party, the Peoples Democratic Party and my name inscribed. The plan is that the Bauchi State Government will engage some criminal elements and give them the branded motorbikes and cars, which they will use to commit crime and thereafter abandon them at the scene so as to implicate me.

“I am, by this letter, putting the police and other security agencies on notice so as to be on the watch out for these criminal elements intended to be deployed by Bauchi State Government.”