Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Yakubu Dogara, saturday said Nigeria would survive and thrive no matter the threat by those who are not comfortable with the nation’s democracy.

Dogara, also, noted that despite the prevailing challenges confronting the country, democratic rule would definitely thrive at last.

He expressed this view after casting his ballot at a polling unit located at Gwarangah Primary School, Bogoro Local Government Area during the Bauchi South Senatorial District by-election.

After casting his ballot yesterday, the speaker expressed optimism that nothing would derail the democratic process in the country despite challenges here and there.

While commending the electorates for coming out to exercise their franchise, Dogara assured that political actors in the country would continue to learn as democracy grow and take root in the country.

He further said dividends of democratic rule would be provided for the teeming populace in the country, thereby urging Nigerians to always support the government in its resolve to make positive impact in the living standard of the people.

According to him, Yakubu Dogara however refused to comment on the present political situation in the country. It is part of democratic process as it will make democracy grow strongly.

In his own reaction to the conduct of the by-election, Caretaker Committee Chairman of Bogoro Local Government Area, Mr. Elisha Tula Gwamis, described the exercise as peaceful and orderly in spite of the low turnout of voters.

Gwamis said the low turnout was caused by the farming season because 99.9 percent of the people of the area “are farmers and since this is the peak of farming season they found it difficult to abandon their farms for the by-election.”

He, however, said with more voters education and enlightenment, future exercise will be more successful calling on the people of the area to remain law abiding and supportive of the government.