Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated ‪Reps. Lawal Yahaya Gumau and Ahmed Babba Kaita on their victories in Saturday’s bye-elections in Bauchi and Katsina states.

Dogara, in a statement he signed on Monday, said he was confident of their ability to provide quality representation of their constituents.

“On behalf of the entire leadership and members of the House of Representatives, I congratulate you on your election to the Senate.

I am proud of you‬ and know that you will continue the good job of representing the interests of your constituents in the Senate.

“It gladdens my heart to note that you have now joined the league of former House members in the Senate,” the speaker said.