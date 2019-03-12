



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has condemned some pockets of violence that trailed the last Governorship and state assembly elections in the country.

Dogara, who spoke immediately after signing the condolence register of a lawmaker, late Hon. Temitope Olaoye Sugar who was killed during the last election said he felt the country should have moved beyond such electoral misdemeanours.

Dogara while condemning the killings across the country said Nigeria at this stage of democracy should not experience such during elections.

His words: “It is unfortunate that we lost our colleague and many other Nigerian during the elections due to electoral violence. This is so unfortunate for us as a nation and even for our democracy.”

“We need to move away from this kind of experiences to a better place as a nation, it is not helping our democracy,” he further said.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress Caucus in the House decried the pockets of violence that took place during the last Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Leader of the Caucus and the House, Femi Gbajabiamila in a statement on Tuesday said the loss of lives during the election was regrettable.

His words: “The 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections have come and gone. They were keenly contested and hard fought and were largely free and fair.

“We condemn those who perpetrated violence in pockets of places and regret the loss of lives. Our Caucus believes strongly that there is no victor and vanquished and victory belongs only to democracy and the Nigerian Masses.

“We congratulate the President and all players and stakeholders. We congratulate our Party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). We congratulate the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other Parties for their remarkable showing and competitiveness-our democracy is the better for it.

“We congratulate INEC-Despite the hiccups, the umpire gave us fairly credible elections. But as a country, we must strive for perfection and try to do better. In this regard, the legislature is key in retooling the electoral law and process and perfects it going forward.

“Most especially we congratulate the Nigerian people for keeping faith with our democracy and the election process which can only get better as we progress. It is our understanding that some areas were declared inconclusive-we hope INEC will do the needful and speedily re conduct elections in those areas so we can move forward.”

The lawmaker said there have been many disappointments on all sides as many members from different parties have lost during the electoral process.

“However we must bow to the majesty of our democracy and supremacy of the will of the people. We have lost good Legislators with whom we have formed strong bonds and enduring relationships but we urge them to accept the loss as good democrats and as men and women with abiding faith in God’s will.

“I read with mixed feelings of pride and sadness the statement of one of the best Legislators in the House, Hon Sadiq Ibrahim of Adamawa and I encourage others to visit his facebook page to read his concession speech: perhaps, the first of its kind in history from a Legislator.

“It is now time to get back to the people’s business. There is so much work to be done in a very little time. The Budget is pending; the Bill on Estimated billing and many others that directly affect the Nigerian people must be attended to. There cannot and should not be a break and our priority must be the welfare of the people we represent.”