The Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has said the Sixth Assembly has done well for the good governance of the state since its inauguration by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on June 7, 2015.

Oborevwori said the Assembly under his watch performed well in terms of making laws that would improve the lives of Deltans in line with the government’s SMART Agenda.

The Speaker, who was briefing the media on the Assembly’s third anniversary in Asaba, stressed that the legislative and executive arms of government had had a very cordial relationship in the interest of the people, adding that Governor Okowa, as an experienced ex-senator, saw the legislature as his first constituency.

This, he said, explained why both arms of government had been enjoying harmonious working relationship in the past three years.

While commending his colleagues for their cooperation and confidence reposed in him to pilot the affairs of the Assembly, Oborevwori stressed that he would never let the lawmakers down till the end of his tenure as speaker.