



The agitation for 2023 presidency of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC national leader, has garnered more support as a South-West group asks the APC to cede the ticket to him.

The group, under the aegis of Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), however, raised an alarm that some leaders of the party want to rubbish the APC Chieftain.

National Coordinator of the group, Abdulhakeem Adegoke-Alawuje, told newsmen in Lagos that no amount of opposition would undermine Tinubu, describing him as the most courageous, staunchest politician in Nigeria.

He stressed that Tinubu was the only politician that has remained consistent and worked for the ruling party to gain power without considering any material gain.





“Tinubu single-handedly brought the idea that packaged and supported President Muhammadu Buhari to become the flag bearer of APC and subsequently led to the unseating of incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, the first time in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

“And up till date he has never fought for any benefit from the ruling party, he still maintains the leadership and continues to offer elderly advice to the government of the day without struggling for any contract or position in the government that he sacrificed a lot for to succeed,” he said.