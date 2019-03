The Southern Kaduna has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and political juggernauts from Kaduna North to, within 24 hours, explain what led to the party’s woeful performance in the northern part of the state during the presidential election, or they might be left with no option to align with another party, possibly All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking through the Coalition of Southern Kaduna Nationalities (CSKN), they lamented that none of PDP’s bigwigs from Kaduna north, including former Governors Ahmed Makarfi, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, PDP gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru and Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi could deliver their local governments during the polls.

They noted that during the elections, PDP won overwhelmingly in the Southern Zone and lost woefully in the north despite huge expectations that the party’s gladiators from the North will deliver their zone.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, yesterday, CSKN leader, Dr. Yusuf Gandu Magaji said: “The Southern Kaduna Nationalities are disenchanted with the voting pattern as revealed by the results from Zone 1. We believe there is a betrayal of confidence and trust among the party stalwarts in Zone 1, who can no longer be trusted.”