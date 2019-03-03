



People of Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone have threatened to withdraw their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the leaders fail to explain to them why the party suffered “massive defeat” in the zone in last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The group under the umbrella of Coalition of Southern Kaduna Nationalities (CSKN) made this known at a press briefing on Saturday.

Leader of the group, Yusuf Magaji, alleged that there was a conspiracy and betrayal of confidence by the PDP leaders from the northern zone which led to what was described as the party’s embarrassing defeat at the presidential election.

According to the group, while PDP won overwhelmingly in the Southern Senatorial Zone, the results from Kaduna North were a shock to the Southern Kaduna Nationalities and instigated a rethink in their longstanding marriage and commitment to the main opposition party in the state.

They, however, said that they can no longer guarantee their votes for the PDP in the March 9 governorship and House of Assembly election and would likely throw their support to the All Progressives Congress (APC).