



Twenty three human rights groups in the South East based in Anambra State, under the aegis of Southeast Based Coalition of Human Rights and Democracy Organisations (SBCHROs) in the South East, have advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all the results in its possession, particularly those of the presidential poll tally with every result generated from the country’s 176,000 polling booths duly signed and held in duplicate by agents of the participating political parties.

In a statement signed by the chairman of board of directors of Intersociety, Emeka Umeagbalasi, and leader of Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), Alloy Attah, the groups which said the delay in announcing the result of the presidential and National Assembly elections in record time was getting Nigerians sick, asked the electoral umpire to announce the results quickly to avoid pushing Nigerians to the limit.

They said if the situation explodes neither the APC-led Federal Government nor the opposition PDP and INEC and its officials would be spared.

It advised INEC to refuse or turn down pressures from the Federal Government or its agents, or even members of the opposition parties to suppress and subvert the true electoral wishes of Nigerian voters not minding the political party affiliations.

It stated that the long delay in releasing the presidential results were pilling and fueling security apparatus and inducement pressures to get the Commission to compromise and temper with the original results collected and collated from polling booths.

“We are not unaware of executive and inducement pressures from some or the entire Southeast governors to suppress the polling booth generated votes of the people of Igbo Nation and manufacture and inflate foreign figures that never originated from polling booths, all in a bid to save their shameful faces from a federal bad market, they undertook, at the risk of their integrity and political future, to market and celebrate in return for oligarchic crumbs.

“We had expected the Independent National Electoral Commission to get it consolably right this time instead of keeping the entire country restless and at crossroads after the Commission shamelessly wobbled and fumbled in the botched Feb 16 Poll”.