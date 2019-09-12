<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The South-West zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expressed its disappointment over the ruling of the Presidential election tribunal which dismissed a case instituted by the candidate of the party during the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Newsmen recall that the tribunal had yesterday, dismissed Abubakar’s petition in it’s entirety due to the failure of the petitional and his party (PDP) to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

But, the leaders of PDP in the South West region while reacting, described the judgement of the tribunal as a ‘miscarriage of justice’.

The PDP stalwarts, who rose from its zonal meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, also pledged their commitment to support the candidate of the party to challenge the outcome of the tribunal at the apex court in the land, the Supreme Court.

National Vice Chairman for the zone, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, who read the communique in the presence of other members, maintained that, “We take serious view of the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal verdict on the petitions of our Party and candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, therefore, put on record our disappointment that justice was not done, in view of the plethora of evidences laid before it, and resolves to support the party to appeal against same at the Supreme Court.

“Due attention is accorded to the verdicts of both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court on the Osun State Governorship election, particularly its resolve to subject the electoral desires and expression of the people of that State to the technicality of a judge missing just a day’s sitting at the Tribunal level.

“While we continue to accord due respect to the judiciary, it is essential that its rulings and verdicts command the respect and confidence of the citizenry in the interest of the nation.

“That the party must review the conduct of off-season elections in the South West, with a view to developing a response system that will forestall, arrest and vanquish all APC inspired rigging plans in future elections beginning with the very next gubernatorial elections in Ondo State.

“The party takes serious notice of the students demonstration at Federal University of Science, Oye Ekiti and the resultant killing of at least two students by the Police. We declare that it is callous and criminal of the police to use live ammunitions on unarmed student demonstrators, therefore demand that the those irresponsible officers who killed them must be fished out for trial.”

The party also congratulated Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, for the giant strides “he continues to take in the administration of the State.

“These deft moves confirms his determination and preparedness to drive the frontiers of development to new heights in Oyo State and set a new pace for other States to follow. We are indeed proud of achievements recorded within his first 100 days in office.”